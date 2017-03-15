WWE Rumors: Reason why Kurt Angle is backstage for Smackdown Live

He will be involved in a shoot for a WWE Network special.

Kurt Angle may be appearing on tonight's SmackDown

Earlier today, several news sources noted that WWE Hall of Fame inductee Kurt Angle was spotted outside the PPG Paints Arena, the venue for this week’s SmackDown Live. The fans, who were lined up waiting for the arrival of their favourite superstars from the blue brand identified Angle.

As soon as the news broke, rumours started to spread regarding the purpose of Angle's presence for tonight’s show. This week’s Smackdown will be focusing on the developing tension between AJ Styles and Shane McMahon that will lead up to a potential WrestleMania match.

Not all the fans are delighted about this possible encounter and the rumours of Angle’s presence has generated the notion that McMahon will choose the former Wold Champion as Styles’ WrestleMania opponent.

However, that may not be the possible storyline outcome as Kurt Angle himself, has already notified the reason behind his presence at tonight’s SmackDown Live. In a recent Instagram post, Angle cited that he will be doing a shoot for a WWE Network show for which he will have to be backstage in the PPG Paints Arena. Here is the post:



Sporting my @flagandanthemco clothing today for #WWENetwork shoot. #itstrue A post shared by Kurt Angle (@therealkurtangle) on Mar 14, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

Nonetheless, the possibilities of an on-screen appearance can’t be ruled out and we'll be looking forward to tonight's edition of Smackdown Live.