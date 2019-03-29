WWE Rumours: Why The Undertaker is wrestling in Saudi Arabia and not WrestleMania

What’s the story?

The Undertaker is going to miss WrestleMania this year and it is all because of the pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. The Dead Man is working on smarter dates this year and as the money on offer at the PPV in the Middle East is more, he has opted that over the show of all shows according to Wrestling Observer Radio.

In case you didn’t know…

WWE Universe was eagerly waiting to see what match The Undertaker would be involved in this year at WrestleMania but it's all over. The Phenom has not retired but will not be at the grandest stage of them all this year.

The heart of the matter

WrestleMania 35 match card is stacked up but there is one slot that is still empty. The Undertaker has no matchup this year and reports suggest that he will not be competing for sure.

Wrestling Observer Radio have an update on the situation and report that it is all because he is working on the PPV in Saudi Arabia. Dave Meltzer said,

“He’s going to be wrestling in Saudi Arabia this year — he’s coming back. You know I guess that money was just too big to turn down and I get it. That’s why he’s doing everything that he’s doing and god bless him. He worked really, really hard for decades to build a name and to he kept his mystique which is pretty hard to do in this business.”

What’s next?

The Undertaker will be a part of the pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia that still does not have a name. It's going to be interesting to see who he faces at the PPV as there are no hints dropped whatsoever.

As for WrestleMania, I still believe that he will make an appearance, even if it is not for a match. Maybe just to distract Brock Lesnar or to interrupt Elias' performance?

