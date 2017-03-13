WWE Rumours: WWE facing new headache on the Road to WrestleMania 33

Yet another bump on the Road to WrestleMania

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 13 Mar 2017, 14:54 IST

Empty seats creating new headache to WWE on the Road to WrestleMania

What’s the story

The Show of Shows is just around the corner and it looks like WWE is facing a new headache on the Road to WrestleMania. According to Cagesideseats, there is reportedly some concern among the WWE officials because Monday Night Raw is failing to sellout this close to WrestleMania 33.

In case you didn’t know...

The Road to WrestleMania is highly regarded as the most exciting time for a WWE fan. Regardless of the content, WWE will be putting out, any show on the Road to WrestleMania will be on the verge of selling out every year. Due to the heightened sense of anticipation, on the part of WWE fans, the Road to WrestleMania is undoubtedly the most lucrative time of the year for WWE.

The heart of the matter

It appears that all is not well with WWE this close to WrestleMania. The failure of tickets to sell out for the upcoming Monday Night Raw shows have reportedly raised some concern on the part of WWE officials heading into WrestleMania 33. According to Cagesideseats, this has rattled the WWE higher ups quite a bit.

The memory of a snoozefest of last year’s main event is said to be the cause of this concern. Rightly so, if WWE is failing to lure in the audience for the most exciting part of the year then it might even spell a shadow over their greatest PPV.

What next?

WWE is likely to make some changes to their programming and attempt to recreate the buzz around WrestleMania this year. The aforementioned concern will only make it essential that WWE pulls out all their tricks out of their bag on the Road to WrestleMania.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It is interesting to note that the WWE is not concerned regarding SmackDown. It may be either due to the fact that SmackDown is delivering sellout shows with riveting programming that keeps the viewers glued to the show or they just simply don’t care. The A show of WWE has been struggling of late to keep up with the buzz the B show of WWE is generating heading into WrestleMania. Maybe, WWE should look to SmackDown to rectify their mistakes on Raw.

