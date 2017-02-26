Write an Article

WWE Rumours: WWE signs Canadian weightlifter Isabel Lahela

Lahela won the Junior Ontario Championship in 2014.

by Suyash Maheshwari
News 26 Feb 2017, 13:08 IST
Lahela is an Olympic Weightlifter

What’s the story?

If the reports of Squared Circle Sirens are anything to go by, WWE has recently signed the 22-year-old Isabel Lahela to a developmental contract.


In case you didn’t know...

Lahela is a Canadian Olympic weightlifter who has most notably won the Junior Ontario Championship in 2014 in the 48 kg weight division. Apart from wrestling, she is also a professional model and a personal trainer

Lahela recently graduated from the University of Toronto with a degree in architecture.

 

The Heart of the Matter

Last September, Lahela participated in a WWE tryout at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Current NXT Superstars such as Kimber Lee, Heidi Lovelace, Jessica James were the other prominent names that featured in the September tryouts.

Squared Circle Sirens further reported that Lahela is currently training at Superkick’d Wrestling in Toronto, Canada since August 2016 under the watchful eyes of professional wrestlers Kris Chambers and Ashley Sixx.

Here are some more photos of the Canadian beauty:

 

What’s next?

She is expected to report at the WWE Performance Centre in April. 

 

Sportskeeda’s take

Lahela would be a welcome addition to the NXT roster. Her background in weightlifting would surely come handy. Former lifters like Rusev and Braun Strowman have found success in WWE and there is no reason why she can’t follow in their footsteps.

