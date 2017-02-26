WWE Rumours: WWE signs Canadian weightlifter Isabel Lahela

Lahela won the Junior Ontario Championship in 2014.

by Suyash Maheshwari News 26 Feb 2017, 13:08 IST

Lahela is an Olympic Weightlifter

What’s the story?

If the reports of Squared Circle Sirens are anything to go by, WWE has recently signed the 22-year-old Isabel Lahela to a developmental contract.

In case you didn’t know...

Lahela is a Canadian Olympic weightlifter who has most notably won the Junior Ontario Championship in 2014 in the 48 kg weight division. Apart from wrestling, she is also a professional model and a personal trainer

Lahela recently graduated from the University of Toronto with a degree in architecture.

The Heart of the Matter

Last September, Lahela participated in a WWE tryout at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Current NXT Superstars such as Kimber Lee, Heidi Lovelace, Jessica James were the other prominent names that featured in the September tryouts.

Squared Circle Sirens further reported that Lahela is currently training at Superkick’d Wrestling in Toronto, Canada since August 2016 under the watchful eyes of professional wrestlers Kris Chambers and Ashley Sixx.

Here are some more photos of the Canadian beauty:

Working out is just one step to being a healthy, optimal human being! You cannot neglect the proper recovery tools to perfect your performance. A major one is mobility, this includes not only stretching and foam rolling but also further therapy that gets into those muscles and fascia that you can't reach yourself. I'm a huge fan of facial stretch therapy as that second pair of hands really helps stretch you out completely and in new ranges that you wouldn't be able to get to on your own. If you're in the Toronto area give my girl @ninamjung a shout, she's amazing and will fix your pains! Stay strong and flexy my friends A post shared by I S A B E L L A H E L A (@isabel.lahela) on Sep 11, 2016 at 6:23pm PDT

p • a • r • a • d •• s • e #SlimThickWorkout A post shared by I S A B E L L A H E L A (@isabel.lahela) on Jan 13, 2017 at 6:50pm PST

What’s next?

She is expected to report at the WWE Performance Centre in April.

Sportskeeda’s take

Lahela would be a welcome addition to the NXT roster. Her background in weightlifting would surely come handy. Former lifters like Rusev and Braun Strowman have found success in WWE and there is no reason why she can’t follow in their footsteps.