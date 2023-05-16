WWE Ruthless Aggression Era star explains the real story behind Brock Lesnar beating him up

Brock Lesnar has dominated almost every opponent he has been in a WWE ring with over the last two decades. One of The Beast Incarnate's early victims, Zach Gowen, recently opened up about their memorable match on WWE SmackDown.

On August 21, 2003, Gowen defeated Lesnar via disqualification in his home state of Michigan. The one-legged wrestler secured the win after being struck over the head with a steel chair shot at ringside. The brutal incident took place in front of the then-rookie's family, including his mother.

In an interview with MLive's Matt Durr, Gowen spoke about Lesnar busting him open in gruesome fashion:

"What's the worst thing that Brock Lesnar could do? Let's have him beat up the one-legged kid in his hometown, in front of his mother and his grandmother and his little brother. I got excited because I knew that we were going to create a moment or something special or something outside of the ordinary. That's the goal for any performer is to create a moment that people will remember forever or talk about forever."

Gowen also admitted that he "burned bridges" in WWE due to his bad attitude. Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree once claimed that Gowen was punished with Lesnar's steel chair shot after being caught smoking backstage.

Zach Gowen's honest opinion on Brock Lesnar busting him open

In an uncomfortable post-match moment, Zach Gowen's mother shouted, "It's over! Put him down!" as she watched Brock Lesnar beat up her son. The segment ended with several officials carrying Gowen away on a stretcher after Lesnar launched him into the ring post with an F-5.

Although the beatdown looked legitimately painful, Gowen had no problem with Lesnar's physical approach:

"I love Brock Lesnar. He could have killed me that night easily and he wouldn't have gotten in trouble. He didn't have to take care of me as much as he did. Brock went above and beyond."

Gowen was released from his WWE contract in February 2004. The 40-year-old is best remembered for appearing in segments with Lesnar, Hulk Hogan, and Vince McMahon.

