WWE and Tony Khan are two wrestling promoters who compete on the ratings front. The big W and Khan's AEW are widely regarded as the benchmarks of the industry, with millions of fans tuning in every week to see both products.

The frosty relationship between WWE and Khan means that unless the stars align on a spectacular level, there will be no Forbidden Door stuff happening. However, what if we told you that there was a time when the two parties were on good terms and that Vince McMahon's company actually promoted AEW's CEO on their social media?

This happened in 2015 when WWE touched down in Jacksonville and was greeted by TK. He is the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and came with gifts for the superstars who landed in the town. You can see a picture of him with Titus O'Neil below and rub your eyes to make sure it's real.

We can't believe that getting this picture is impossible right now. Time really changes everything, doesn't it?

Tony Khan and Ariel Helwani clash on WWE

Tony Khan made headlines recently when he butted heads with wrestling journalist Ariel Helwani over his WWE SmackDown appearance. The latter didn't take kindly to Khan calling him a fraud, and that let to them having a brief Twitter spat.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



Thanks for watching, old friend! Can't wait for our next chat. (Also, don't listen to the snowman, Schiavone. You're a legend in my books.)

Helwani took a pop at the AEW CEO, calling him a snowman. In response, TK sarcastically told him to continue with his unbiased journalism. The beef seems to have run its course on Twitter, but on a personal level, it is far from over.

The BT Sport associate let loose on his show 'The MMA Hour'. He compared Khan to UFC's Dana White and suggested that they both don't know how to promote like WWE does.

"This f***ing guy doesn't know what journalism is. He's no different than Dana [White]. What I thought about tweeting back to him was, 'Dana's not going to shag you, mate' because I know he's trying to curry favor with his idol Dana White. I thought it might have been too much of a deep cut for the wrestling audience like he's just trying to do that thing and it hasn't worked for Dana and it's not going to work for Tony Khan I can assure you of that." [H/T WhatCulture]

That is some bad blood between the two men. We haven't seen the last of this feud, so color us excited for the next diss/callout.

