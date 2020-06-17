WWE's Brock Lesnar: 10 most Googled questions answered

These answers should tell you everything you need to know about Brock Lesnar.

Are Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker friends? Who is Lesnar married to?

Brock Lesnar has dominated WWE for several years

Like him or loathe him, Brock Lesnar will go down in history as one of the most successful WWE Superstars of all time.

During his first run with WWE between 2002 and 2004, “The Next Big Thing” defeated high-profile names including The Rock, Hulk Hogan, Kurt Angle and The Undertaker, while he won the WWE Championship, King of the Ring (2002) and the Royal Rumble (2003).

After winning the UFC Heavyweight Championship in 2008, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012 and established himself as the most dominant Superstar of his generation.

Inside a WWE ring or UFC octagon, everybody knows what Brock Lesnar is all about. However, outside of his professional life, there is plenty of intrigue surrounding one of the most private people in the sports-entertainment world.

With that in mind, let’s try to answer 10 of the most frequent questions that are often asked about Brock Lesnar on Google.

#10 What is Brock Lesnar’s tattoo?

Brock Lesnar has a sword tattoo on his chest

This popular question presumably refers to the giant sword that runs from Brock Lesnar’s stomach all the way up to his neck.

The man himself confirmed in his book, Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival, that he got the tattoo during the time when WWE prevented him from working for other promotions after his 2004 exit.

“I felt like life was holding a sword right up against my throat, so I went under the ink gun because I never wanted to forget exactly how I felt at that time. The tattoo on my chest has so much meaning to me. In some ways, it’s funny, because the period of my life that I’m talking about is a time I so want to forget, but I know I can use this memory as motivation.”

#9 Who is Brock Lesnar’s wife?

Brock Lesnar’s wife is former WWE performer Rena Greek (aka Sable). The ex-WWE colleagues got married on May 6, 2006 and they have two sons together (Turk and Duke).

Sable had two spells with WWE over the course of five years between 1996 and 2004, but she has not appeared on WWE programming since her husband returned in 2012.

