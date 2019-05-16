WWE News: WWE's latest mobile game open for pre-registration

WWE Universe on iOS and Android

What's the story?

There's already more than a handful of WWE mobile games available on both iOS and Android - some of them are actually pretty good, too. From collectible card games to match-3 Bejewelled-style puzzles to straight up wrestling games, there's something for every wrestling fan that likes, uh, different types of mobile games.

Now, there's a brand new WWE game on the way for your iOS and Android devices. And, there are apparently special rewards for those who pre-register.

In case you didn't know...

While there's plenty of WWE-related games for mobile available, there hasn't been one that's been based on in-ring action since 2K Games published WWE 2K back in 2015.

Since then, the wrestling juggernaut has worked with numerous developers for their different mobile titles - including Mortal Kombat 11 developer NetherRealm Studios, who made the mobile fighting game, WWE Immortals (which is sadly no longer being supported).

The heart of the matter

On Wednesday, via both the WWE website and the new game's Twitter account, the company announced pre-registration for the upcoming game.

Hey #WWEUniverse! The most AUTHENTIC @WWE mobile game is almost here! Pre-register for @WWEUniverseGame now for an awesome Welcome Pack to help you build the ultimate roster of Superstars. https://t.co/wwRuLHW2Cp #ItsYourUniverse pic.twitter.com/jeP3btlIID — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverseGame) May 14, 2019

The game has actually been available on the various mobile stores in a pre-release state, but this is the first time a release date has been confirmed - May 28th. The early access state is still available for download.

Glu Mobile is the developer behind the new game.

What's next?

WWE has been trying to recreate the "in-ring experience" via mobile device for years now, with not a lot of success. They've also had plenty of games come and go from the mobile marketplaces; the aforementioned WWE Immortals the most recent example - while still technically available, the in-game store closed down in February and NetherRealms is no longer supporting it (It's a shame, too - that game was rad).

Ironically, it's been the games that combine the WWE product with existing mobile game genres that have been the most successful. WWE SuperCard, for example, uses the CCG (Collectible Card Game) formula and has been active for a good number of years now.

Having played the Early Release of WWE Universe, I can tell you that while I wasn't terribly overwhelmed - and, to be fair, it was a work in progress - it's a game that has certainly taken a lot of lessons from their previous games, and Glu and WWE are genuinely trying to make a fun game and not just a Candy Crush-style cash grab.

No offense to PopCap Games intended, I just couldn't think of any other examples. If you can think of any, put them in the comments below.

