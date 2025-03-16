WWE's MASSIVE mistake & more - 3 reasons why Rhea Ripley deserves to be included in the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania

WWE Monday Night RAW featured a major shocker just two weeks ago. That night's main event saw Rhea Ripley defend her prized Women's World Championship against IYO SKY in a heavily hyped-up match that excited fans.

Ad

The outcome also left fans absolutely shocked. As expected, IYO and Rhea had a fantastic match, but with Bianca Belair at ringside, SKY shockingly nailed the Moonsault and pinned Ripley to become the new Women's World Champion.

With IYO's big victory, the Women's World Title match at WrestleMania 41 has changed. Now, IYO SKY is set to go one-on-one with Bianca Belair, the Women's Elimination Chamber Match winner.

That said, Rhea Ripley needs to be included in the bout. There are a handful of reasons why The Eradicator deserves the spot. This article will look at three key reasons why Rhea deserves to be included in the major world title match at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Trending

Below are three reasons why Rhea Ripley deserves to be included in the Women's World Championship match at WWE WrestleMania.

#3. The referee messed up by not calling for a disqualification

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE and pro wrestling, in general, have certain fundamental rules. Generally speaking, a win is achieved by pinfall or submission. Wrestlers can't be outside the ring for more than 10 counts. Plus, weapon use and interference lead to disqualification.

During Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY, Bianca Belair chose to be ringside. The former WWE Women's Champion allegedly wanted to see the action up close and personal, likely to scout whomever her WrestleMania opponent may be.

Ad

Unfortunately, Belair saw herself getting involved in the bout. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion notably cheered for IYO, but Rhea was not happy. This led to the two arguing and getting into a shoving match, which the referee quickly rushed over to break up.

Typically, Bianca putting her hands on Rhea would have led to an immediate disqualification and, thus, a title retention for The Eradicator. Ripley was effectively ripped off because the referee did not call for the end of the match. The former Judgment Day member putting her hands on Liv Morgan caused a DQ weeks ago, so why didn't it on RAW two weeks ago?

Ad

#2. Bianca Belair clearly cost Rhea Ripley the victory

Expand Tweet

Ad

Putting aside the issues with the refereeing of the match, Bianca Belair's presence at ringside was a major distraction. Bianca has been involved in drama with Naomi and Jade Cargill, yet also got herself involved in drama with Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.

It was clear that the SmackDown star was distracting Rhea with her presence. Even excluding the pushing contest, Ripley was again distracted by Belair at ringside when The Eradicator was ready to put IYO SKY away with a Riptide from the ropes.

Ad

This is inexcusable for such a big match. The WWE Universe rightfully gets annoyed by interference from Dominik Mysterio for Liv Morgan or when it comes to The Bloodline. Bianca Belair should be punished for her actions, too.

While Belair certainly shouldn't be taken out of the match, Rhea has a right to try to get revenge and get a shot at regaining her prized title. Adding Ripley to the bout would be a good punishment for The EST and is something the former champion deserves after being unfairly distracted.

Ad

#1. Rhea Ripley is far too big of a star in WWE to miss WrestleMania

Expand Tweet

Ad

The referee blew the call, and Bianca Belair cost Rhea Ripley the win. Those reasons alone should earn The Eradicator a spot in the Women's World Championship match at WWE WrestleMania. However, there is another key reason, too.

Simply put, Rhea Ripley is too big of a star to miss The Show of Shows. Rhea Ripley is currently one of the most popular wrestlers in the industry. WrestleMania is the major event of the year, featuring the biggest stars in pro wrestling. Ripley certainly fits that bill. If 'Mania is meant to be The Showcase of the Immortals, a star of Rhea's magnitude cannot miss the show.

Just for the sake of the fans and the interest level in WrestleMania, Rhea Ripley needs to be added to the Women's World Championship match. She deserves it because of how popular the Aussie star has become.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback