WWE's May UK tour officially rescheduled, new dates confirmed

WWE had been set to tour the UK next month, with SmackDown emanating from London

The new dates have mostly been confirmed for October, with one rescheduled for 2021

WWE's UK tour has been rescheduled

The WWE Live UK tour set for May has today been officially rescheduled for October, with one date being postponed until April 2021.

The tour had been scheduled to kick off in Glasgow at the SSE Hydro on May 3rd, but will instead now start in Birmingham on October 4th.

The televised show takes place at London's O2 Arena on October 9th and is now the final show of the tour.

The news was first confirmed by WWE UK, via the SSE Hydro.

“WWE Live in Glasgow scheduled to take place on 3 May has been postponed & will now take place on Wednesday 7 October at the new time of 19:30."

All tickets remain valid for the new date, but ticket-holders who cannot attend the new date should contact their point of purchase by May 15th for a refund.

WWE’s Live UK May tour has been officially rescheduled for October. pic.twitter.com/klxwUNkhgU — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) April 9, 2020

The rescheduled tour dates are as follows:

October 4th - Sun - Birmingham - Birmingham Arena

October 5th - Mon - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena

October 6th - Tue - Sheffield - FlyDSA Arena

October 7th - Wed - Glasgow - SSE Hydro

October 9th - Fri - SmackDown - London - The O2 Arena

The Newcastle date on the tour has been rescheduled for Friday 30th April 2021, taking place at the Utilita Arena.

Tickets for the WWE Live UK tour in October are available here.