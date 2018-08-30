WWE's most iconic Hell In A Cell Moments

Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon took part in a brutal Hell In A Cell match featuring an unexpected twist!

The Hell In A Cell is one of the most notorious stipulations in the WWE. Some of the company's greatest moments have involved the deadly structure. From Mankind taking a fall off the top of the cage through the announce table, to Mankind being tossed through the cell via a chokeslam from the Undertaker, to Mick Foley...okay, a lot of the best HIAC spots involve The Hardcore Legend, but there are other great matches that you may have forgotten about!

That's what we're here to look at today. Join us as we take a look back at some of the most heinous spots in Hell In A Cell matches as we move closer to Hell In A Cell 2018! Not surprisingly, most of these moments feature The Undertaker and Mick Foley.

#5 The Undertaker sends Edge to Hell at SummerSlam 2008

Edge was put through Hell at SummerSlam 2008

The Undertaker and Edge had an intense rivalry back in 2008. The Rated R-Superstar began a World Heavyweight Title feud with The Undertaker more than a year and a half before this event, cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase on the Deadman back in 2007. After reigniting their feud around WrestleMania 24, Edge lost the Heavyweight Championship to the Deadman on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

While a CM Punk cash in would remove the championship from the rivalry, Edge still attempted to rid himself of The Undertaker, culminating in a Hell In A Cell match at SummerSlam 2008.

A spear left both men gasping for air on top of the fallen cell wall

This match was full of hardcore moments. Edge ran The Undertaker through the cell wall with a vicious spear, leading the two men to the outside. Again, Edge speared the Deadman, putting him through the announce desk.

When they found themselves back inside the structure, The Undertaker gained the upper hand, putting Edge through two tables with a chokeslam from the top rope. He would also connect with a spear of his own, along with Edge's patented Con-chair-to, before finishing off his rival with a Tombstone Piledriver.

The Undertaker wasn't finished with Edge yet, however. After Edge was laid out in the middle of the ring, the Phenom began to leave the arena. But when he saw the Ultimate Opportunist stirring in the ring, he went back to finish the job. The Undertaker took Edge to the top of a ladder, then chokeslammed him through the ring.

To put an exclamation point on the Rated-R Superstar's burial, The Undertaker lit the pit on fire, as J.R. exclaimed that he had been "sent to Hell."

