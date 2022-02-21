WWE Superstar MVP labels match the greatest in WrestleMania history

Current WWE Superstar MVP has given his thoughts on the greatest WrestleMania match of all time.

MVP has been in and out of WWE for over 15 years and, during his time in the company, has seen a variety of incredible matches.

With WrestleMania season well and truly underway, WWE on FOX posted a tweet asking the WWE Universe, 'What is the greatest match in WrestleMania history? With the former United States Champion posting his response.

Like many others, MVP has picked a match that is widely considered to be one of the greatest matches in the history of professional wrestling, Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker.

Undertaker recalls terrifying bump in WrestleMania match with Shawn Michaels

Despite the legendary matchup between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels being widely acknowledged as the perfect wrestling match, one spot in the contest almost ended the bout on a sour note.

Speaking to ESPN Sports Nation in 2021, The Undertaker looked back on the missed dive outside the ring onto the WWE cameraman during the match. Although the spot looked terrible, it ended up adding more drama to the contest as a whole.

“I’ve always been pessimistic with my matches. I would never watch my matches back with anybody else I’d have to sit by myself so I can pick them apart and say, ‘Wow. I should have done this, not that.’ That night, other than missing the cameraman on the dive over to the top which added to the story because it was such a nasty bump that I took, but even that ended up turning something bad into something good." H/T ItWrestling

Taker went onto say that a special night like WrestleMania 25, with a special opponent in Shawn Michaels made for the perfect storm inside the ring.

“All I had to worry about that night was being The Undertaker. I didn’t have to worry about Shawn and what Shawn was going to do because I knew he was going to be right there. Those are those kinds of special nights that you don’t have to thank for your opponent you don’t have to come up with something you know he’s on the same wavelength as you are and it was the perfect storm I couldn’t have been more happy with how that turned out.” H/T ItWrestling

Is HBK vs. The Undertaker the greatest Mania match of all time? or can you think of another? let us know in the comments section below.

