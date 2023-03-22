WWE’s next big thing could be under contract with AEW

WWE is home to some of the biggest names in the professional wrestling industry. However, the company's next big thing could currently be under contract with AEW.

While there isn't any concrete knowledge of what the future holds for him, current AEW World Champion MJF has hinted that the "bidding war of 2024" is going to be massive for his career.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is undoubtedly one of the best all-around talents in all of professional wrestling right now. Still in his mid-20s, the future seems bright for the current AEW World Champion. But it remains to be seen if his future is based in Jacksonville or Stamford.

MJF won the AEW World Championship by beating Jon Moxley. He won the match with assistance from William Regal, who after betraying the Blackpool Combat Club, left AEW for WWE.

At Revolution, MJF defended his AEW World Title against Bryan Danielson in a sixty-minute Iron Man Match. His next title match is likely to be a four-way showdown against 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara.

Which former AEW star previously left the company to sign with WWE?

Over the years, top names including Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Malakai Black left the company to sign with AEW.

However, last year was a rare instance when an AEW star left the Jacksonville-based promotion to return to WWE. The star in question here is Cody Rhodes. At WrestleMania 38, he returned to the Stamford-based company as the mystery opponent of Seth Rollins.

A year later, The American Nightmare is set to headline WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns. He is on the verge of becoming the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Interestingly enough, Rhodes previously worked alongside MJF on AEW TV. The duo began as good friends before feuding with one another, as MJF turned heel by betraying Rhodes.

