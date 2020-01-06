WWE's No.1 WrestleMania merchandise sellers told they were 'never allowed merch'

Merchandise is available at all WWE shows

Big E revealed on the most recent episode of The New Day’s Feel The Power podcast that someone from WWE’s merchandising team once told the trio that their t-shirts would never be for sale at live events.

As Big E told the story, Kofi Kingston mentioned that this was during a time when The New Day had started to build up a polarising reputation, with some sections of fans chanting “New Day s****!” and others chanting “New Day rocks!”, and the group wanted the WWE Universe to have the opportunity to buy their merchandise at shows.

However, Big E said that a man from that department within WWE laughed in their faces when they made the request, despite the fact that they were on their way to becoming one of the most prominent tag teams of their generation.

“This man looked at us and said, ‘Never,’ and had the gall to laugh in our faces. And it wasn’t a joke – he meant it. That’s how he felt.

“You’ve got to remember, this is a point of us hustling, we’re struggling to get off the ground, every little victory means something, an opportunity to get a piece of merch in a building means something, to get a promo means something, because we need every little victory just to stay afloat.”

The New Day had the last laugh, as they eventually got their way and ended up being WWE’s highest merchandise sellers over WrestleMania 32 weekend in April 2016, but Big E said he will forever remember the way that the man reacted when they asked for their merch to be made available at shows.

