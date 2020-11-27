WWE's original plan for The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak has finally been revealed 

The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak will go down in history as one of the most iconic angles in pro wrestling. The legendary Streak ended surprisingly at the hands of Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30, and a handful of fans are still upset with WWE's decision.

However, the original plan was never to break the Streak in the first place.

Dave Meltzer covered The Undertaker's Final Farewell segment in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Meltzer also provided details on The Undertaker's Streak.

WWE originally wanted Undertaker to retire unbeaten at WrestleMania

It was noted that WWE never really paid attention to The Undertaker's Streak, which all began with a win at WrestleMania VII over Jimmy Snuka, who was well past his prime. The Streak was never planned from the start, and WWE started to notice what they had on their hands only when Undertaker was scheduled to face Randy Orton in 2005 at WrestleMania 21.

There were originally talks for Randy Orton to go over The Undertaker; however, the decision was made to give the win to the Deadman.

WWE then began to push the Streak at every WrestleMania, and the plan was for it never to end. The mentality in the WWE was for Undertaker to retire unbeaten at WrestleMania. The plan, however, changed over the years.

Meltzer noted the following in the Newsletter:

Undertaker's Streak, which started with a quick win over a long-past-his-prime Jimmy Snuka in a prelim match at the 1991 WrestleMania, was not planned from the start. It really wasn't a thing until 2005, when there was talk of Randy Orton beating him, and that was the first year they really pushed hard the Streak, then 12-0. After that, the mentality to most in the company was that he never should lose, and retire unbeaten at WrestleMania whenever that time would come.

The booking of the Undertaker's Streak is still widely debated by the fans as the WWE could have come up with a better candidate to end it all. The match itself between The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar didn't stand out as a great in-ring contest.

The Undertaker is now retired, but the historical impact of the Streak will never be forgotten.