WWE's plans for India following Superstar Spectacle revealed (Exclusive)

WWE produced its first-ever India special, Superstar Spectacle, on January 26th, and the event was considered a successful venture for the company. But what's next for the WWE?

SK Wrestling has learned from sources within the company that WWE officials are busy grooming the Asian market as grounds for growth in the near future.

Jeff Jarrett is reportedly heading the negotiations, but he has been termed a 'frontman.' It was noted that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, nothing is set in stone for the region. A firm decision will only be made after this year. At the moment, WWE has TV contracts.

Here's what the source stated:

"WWE is busy also with grooming India and Asia as future grounds for growth. Jeff Jarrett is heading the India/Asia team in negotiations with WWE, but he's just a frontman. Due to the virus, nothing is scheduled tentatively in that region until after this year, if ever. It's mostly TV contracts at this point."

It was revealed that WWE surviving through the COVID-19 pandemic and, in fact, thriving during a testing phase, has been an 'eye-opening' and 'mind-boggling' development for many people in the wrestling business. However, the pandemic has drastically affected WWE's live event operations, and it is believed that the company might have already organized its last house show a year ago.

WWE's decision to sign independent wrestlers

Things are slowly getting better for the WWE as the company has also started signing talent again. It has been reported that WWE is signing indie wrestlers on short-term contracts with basic pay scales with the hope that it finds a diamond in the rough.

The new information comes after Fightful Select had recently reported the signings of a few independent standouts.

"A lot of indy talent is being signed at basic pay scales and for short time periods in the hope of finding a diamond in the rough"

While WWE has different avenues to take care of, such as the Indian and Asian markets, new signings, and the future of house shows, its primary focus right now would be on putting together another memorable WrestleMania PPV.