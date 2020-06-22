WWE's Renee Young posts childhood photo on Father's Day

WWE Universe is reminiscing in happiness and gratitude to celebrate Father's Day.

There are so many Superstars who have shared beautiful throwback pictured from their childhood.

Renee Young's adorable childhood photo is winning hearts on the internet

The entire world is celebrating Fathers Day by expressing their gratitude towards their father figures, and WWE fraternity isn't an exception. Most recently, presenter Renee Young joined the list of WWE personalities who shared adorable social media posts to celebrate the occasion.

On her Instagram account, WWE's Renee Young shared a picture from her childhood along with a caption that read:

"Happy Father’s Day to all the dads. Special shout out to mine, Tex! @tex_msg wish I could come grill you a burger, or eat a shrimp cocktail ring."

You can see her post below:

Renee Young is one of the most popular WWE presenters of all time. She also had a brief stint as a commentator. Renee Young also has several other WWE programs to her name and currently, she hosts WWE Backstage apart from occasional interviews on RAW and SmackDown.

WWE Superstars on Father's Day

A lot of WWE Superstars took to Twitter to share a special message for their father. A few of them also asked the WWE Universe to celebrate fatherhood by sharing their own experiences. From Roman Reigns to Charlotte Flair, WWE Superstars expressed their gratitude via emotional posts on social media.

WWE boss Vince McMahon took the opportunity to share his joy from his experience as the father of his son Shane McMahon and Stephanie McMahon. He said that he was lucky to enough to be a dad to his amazing kids before he went on to wish all the other who cherish the gift of fatherhood.

I’m lucky to have amazing kids like @shanemcmahon and @StephMcMahon. Happy Father’s Day to all those who cherish the gift of fatherhood. pic.twitter.com/JSFK1ZQx6m — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) June 21, 2020

Stephanie McMahon even had a cheeky response to her dad's post by saying,

That’s not what you tell us. Happy Father’s Day Dad! We Love You!!! And #HappyFathersDay to all the Dads who are celebrating!

She also shared an adorable post dedicated to her husband Triple H in which she talked about The Game's relationship with their daughters.

In her post, Stephanie McMahon said,

"#HappyFathersDay Triple H Thank you for always having a shoulder to cry on, for always listening, for teaching them how to overcome their fears, and for wrapping your big arms around them when they need it most. I couldn’t ask for a better father to my children."

It is always lovely to see such posts from people who wish to celebrate fatherhood. We, at Sportskeeda, would also like to wish a happy Father's Day to all those who all celebrating.