WWE's Saudi Arabian return date finally revealed

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020

WWE returns to Saudi Arabia next month

WWE signed a lengthy deal with Saudi Arabia ahead of their first trip over to the Middle East back in 2018 when they presented The Greatest Royal Rumble. Just three trips later, the women of WWE were able to make history when Natalya and Lacey Evans were the first women to wrestle in the country back in October.

There were several issues and rumors surrounding the return of the stars following last year's Crown Jewel event and WWE seemingly strengthened their partnership with The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to brush aside all of these rumors late last year.

Interestingly, PWInsider are now reporting that WWE will return to the Middle East on Thursday, February 20th, merely five weeks, as part of the Road to WrestleMania. This would be the first time that WWE has headed over to the country ahead of the biggest show of the year and will be WWE's only pay-per-view style event in February.

The rest of the details regarding the show are expected to be confirmed in the next few days including the name and the official announcement from WWE, but that fills up a gap in WWE's calendar for next month. Tomorrow night's episode of Raw could see the official announcement made and will then see WWE building towards both their fifth trip to the Middle East and The Royal Rumble at the same time in the coming weeks.

NXT's next Takeover event takes place on Sunday, February 16th, which means that this will be just four days later. WWE's next pay-per-view event will be Elimination Chamber on Sunday, March 8th, which gives the company more than enough time to prepare.

Are you ready for WWE's return to The Middle East?