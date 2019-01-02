WWE's Top 10 Matches of December 2018

Ending with a bang.

December is typically a quiet month in WWE but, to give the company credit, they put in the effort under the Christmas lights this time around. Faced with ratings and attendance declining at an accelerating rate, half-measures simply weren't good enough anymore. Major effort was going to be needed to bring some excitement back to a product that wasn't as good as it should be, especially considering the strength of the roster that it currently boasts.

The result was a month that showed some promise for the coming year, if only that momentum can be sustained. Time will tell. We've been in this spot before, so scepticism is warranted.

Here were the matches that lit up the Holiday season.

#10 Asuka vs. Charlotte (SmackDown, December 11th)

There was no way that this match was going to be able to live up to their original WrestleMania 34 classic - TV and commercial interruptions make sure of that - but Asuka and Charlotte put on a great showing to get everyone amped up for the coming attraction at TLC.

Asuka was a tougher opponent for Charlotte to put away the second time around. She got to show more moves than usual here as if the old Asuka really had returned after a long slumber. The result was that Charlotte got frustrated, so she did what she did against Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series and got herself disqualified with a kendo stick.

Becky Lynch, who sat at ringside, snickered in the background, but Charlotte attacked her too as she was swaggering out. Becky retaliated. Asuka got the better of both of them in the end, swinging the kendo stick in a frenzy that had the crowd on its feet. It was a great segment to close out a great main event.

