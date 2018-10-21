WWE's top 5 moments of the week (October 13 - 20)

He's back

This was a memorable week in WWE, for reasons both good and bad. While Raw was the usual, SmackDown aired its 1000th episode on Tuesday, and NXT and the Mae Young Classic gave us plenty of memorable content.

With Evolution a week away and the controversial Crown Jewel pay per view not far behind it, WWE tried to divide its energies between the two builds, though it didn't always execute it to perfection.

Meanwhile, a couple of nostalgia trips on SmackDown delivered, while a heartbreaking injury and an anticipated return the next night gave fans plenty to talk about when looking back at the week.

Here were the top five moments on WWE programming in the middle of October.

#5 Edge finds his moral compass

Edge was a vital part of SmackDown during the initial brand split, so it was a no brainer that he would be returning for the 1000th show. In his segment, we saw the Rated R-Superstar remark about how odd it was that he would attempt to be the moral compass of the show, but his appeal to Becky Lynch was impassioned nonetheless.

Edge warned her that chasing success without any scruples would take its toll on her. She would wind up alone and regretful. Becky Lynch wasn't keen on believing him.

After running him down, she told him to get out of her ring before he got another neck injury for his efforts, which shocked the crowd. They still loved the act anyway! At this point, Becky could spit on a baby and she would still be cheered.

Charlotte Flair came out and the two brawled, but it was yet another moment of brilliance from Becky Lynch let us hope that she retains at Evolution, because there's plenty left to explore with her.

