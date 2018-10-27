×
WWE's top 5 moments of the week (October 21 - 27)

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
642   //    27 Oct 2018, 20:00 IST

A shocking moment.
A shocking moment.

WWE had quite the emotional week. Raw and NXT delivered some powerful moments that made this week one of 2018's most memorable. SmackDown, for once, lagged behind, although it did have one good thing. The Evolution go-home show from the blue brand was a particular disappointment.

The quirky, or possibly even disgraceful, the thing was that nothing in the build to Evolution made WWE's top five moments this week. The pay per view has truly felt like an afterthought, with the company reportedly not viewing it as a big deal. WWE is just hoping that nobody notices while it decides to go ahead with the controversial Crown Jewel pay per view in Saudi Arabia, despite international condemnation of that country and more American companies pulling out of relationships with it.

Let's take a look now at which moments left the most impact this week, with Crown Jewel now less than a week away.

#5 Message Sent 

After EC3 picked up a surprising victory over Adam Cole, though one which didn't come without shenanigans, the Undisputed Era went on the attack. All four members delivered a brutal beating of the self-proclaimed top 1%. The climax came when Bobby Fish smashed a steel chair into EC3's knee, mirroring the injury that he'd received earlier in the year.

It was an effective way to put over the threat of the Undisputed Era despite Adam Cole's loss of the North American Championship.

Some wonder whether EC3's involvement in this angle is as a possible last-minute replacement for Pete Dunne at TakeOver: War Games II in a few weeks, given that the UK Champion appears to have sustained an injury. All we can do now is hope that this isn't the case. EC3 is fine enough, but he would be no substitute for Pete Dunne in a War Games match - that much is for certain.

1 / 5 NEXT
