WWE to sacrifice 44-year-old legend for The Bloodline? Exploring bold decision Triple H could make with King of the Ring

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will see the second finalist book his spot in the ongoing King of the Ring tournament. Randy Orton has a chance to advance to the finals, but Triple H may choose to sacrifice The Viper for The Bloodline.

The popular heel stable is undergoing a rebuild, with Solo Sikoa now leading the faction. The group has become more brutal and pivotal in Tama Tonga's progress in the King of the Ring tournament. The Bloodline interfered in each of his previous matches and used vicious tactics to ensure a victory.

The MFT is now set to lock horns with Randy Orton in the tournament semi-final on WWE SmackDown's final show before the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. If Solo Sikoa chooses to follow the same order of business, we could see The Bloodline run interference during this match.

Tama Tonga defeated LA Knight in the previous round, thanks to The Bloodline's assistance. On the other hand, Randy Orton defeated Carmelo Hayes in an entertaining match, humbling the former NXT Champion after he disrespected The Apex Predator.

Unless Randy Orton has someone in his corner, WWE could have Tama Tonga beat The Viper to reach the final of the King of the Ring tournament. This decision would stun fans, but it would be a bold way to establish what to expect from The Bloodline.

Additionally, this could set up a brief encounter between The Bloodline and Gunther. The Ring General defeated Jey Uso to book a spot in the final of the King of the Ring tournament and will face the winner of Tama Tonga vs. Randy Orton at the upcoming PLE.

Which WWE Superstars will compete in the Queen of the Ring tournament final?

Earlier this week, Lyra Valkyria defeated IYO SKY to reach the final of the Queen of the Ring tournament, where she will face the winner of the upcoming semi-final match between Nia Jax and Bianca Belair.

In the previous round, Jax defeated Belair's tag team partner, Jade Cargill. The Storm lost control when The Irresistible Force taunted her daughter in the crowd and used a chair to attack her opponent. This led to Cargill's disqualification, and Jax advanced to the semi-final. The EST, on the other hand, defeated Tiffany Stratton to book her spot in the semi-final.

It will be interesting to see if Cargill appears ringside while Belair takes on Jax and how it will impact her tag team partner.