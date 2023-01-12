WWE sale: 3 companies that could buy WWE and how they'd run it

Reports earlier today that WWE had been bought by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund had the entire wrestling world losing its collective mind. While this appears not to be the case (so far), the promotion is certainly available for the right price (cue Ted DiBiase's theme music).

WWE even being sold at all isn't a surefire conclusion. However, it makes sense that Vince McMahon would want to return to the company's board of directors in order to steer the ship through the waters of company acquisition. A sale to the Saudis still isn't out of the question, but they're not the only ones who would benefit from buying the biggest wrestling company in the world.

(Come to think of it, how would the Saudis benefit from buying it? Let me know your thoughts in the comments.)

For sale: WWE (gently used, in good condition)

For this thought experiment, we took a look at the largest media conglomerates in the world. We then picked the three that have the assets to take the most advantage of the product. In our opinion, anyway.

We're by no means saying that any of these companies have any interest in buying the promotion at all. But, if they did, and they ponied up the cash, here's how we think these corps would handle it. These are in no particular order, by the way.

#3. Comcast/NBCUniversal

WWE and NBC have had an ongoing relationship for decades. They aired the original Saturday Night's Main Event - which you can now watch on their streaming platform, Peacock.

Comcast owns NBCUniversal, which has the USA Network under its umbrella. So, with so much of the promotion's content already featured on its properties, it's not a big leap to imagine that Comcast would like to control all of it. And, as the largest media company in the world, they've got the scratch to buy it.

NBC also airs Young Rock, so there's that.

Maybe someday we'll be tuning into SmackDown airing on the Peacock Network? It's not out of the realm of possibility.

#2. Amazon

Yeah, we know that sounds weird. The online retailer hardly seems like a company that would have any interest in acquiring a professional wrestling promotion. However, Amazon has a history of expanding into areas you wouldn't expect. Remember, when they started in 1994, all they sold were books.

Amazon Prime Video, the company's streaming service, has been looking to expand, as well - especially into live sports. They currently are the exclusive home of NFL's "Thursday Night Football" - and lured in 15.3 million viewers for their first game. Live streaming WWE events would be a great addition to that for them.

One of Amazon's main revenue generators is Amazon Prime, a yearly subscription that, among a ton of other things, gives members access to Prime Video. Being the exclusive home of everything WWE would be one hell of a way to generate membership.

#1. Disney

Knight Of The Living Podcast @KnightoftheLP

#WWESold Is that? Oh my god it is! It’s Disney! Disney is cashing in the Money In The Bank briefcase! *Insert Michael Cole screaming “you gotta be kidding me”* Is that? Oh my god it is! It’s Disney! Disney is cashing in the Money In The Bank briefcase! *Insert Michael Cole screaming “you gotta be kidding me”*#WWESold https://t.co/bTvO1igT2x

Out of all of these, this one is the most intriguing. As far as we know, the House of Mouse hasn't shown any interest in adding WWE to its many properties. That's not to say, however, that it wouldn't be a good fit.

Of course, Disney has Disney+, a service with nearly 170 million subscribers. They also own ESPN (the exclusive home of the NFL's "Monday Night Football") and ABC (the exclusive home of The Goldbergs) - two networks that could make extremely good use of the product.

They also, and you may not know this, run a number of theme parks. Just imagine it: Fantasyland, Tomorrowland... WWEland (they'd probably call it something else, though).

There are certainly plenty of other companies that could have interest in purchasing WWE. Who do you think they will eventually sell to, if they do at all? Head to the comments and let us know.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes