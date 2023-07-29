WWE scrapped Roman Reigns' match against 10-time WWE Champion 32 months ago: Will it happen anytime soon?

Roman Reigns has been on another level in the past three years. With his Tribal Chief gimmick, he has set new standards for storytelling and ring action. Not to mention, we have never witnessed such dominance in the modern era.

John Cena, Edge, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Daniel Bryan, and many others have stood up to Roman Reigns. However, they all lost and acknowledged The Tribal Chief as the top dog in professional wrestling.

Another WWE legend was supposed to join his list of victims or perhaps end his reign of tyranny, but the company scrapped the match at the last minute.

At Survivor Series 2020, Roman Reigns was set to face Randy Orton in a Champion vs. Champion match. However, The Viper lost the WWE Title mere days before the event to McIntyre. Hence, the match was shelved, and The Scottish Warrior collided with The Tribal Chief at Survivor Series 2020.

Now, nearly three years later, fans are pondering over the possibility of Reigns vs. Orton again. Fortunately, a colossal war is possible. Following a career-threatening back injury, The Apex Predator is nearing a return.

As fans will recall, Orton was embroiled in a feud with Reigns and The Bloodline before falling with injury. His on-screen partner, Matt Riddle, was left to fend for himself alone against The Tribal Chief and his cohorts.

Early rumors also called for The Viper to battle The Head of The Table at SummerSlam 2022, but his back injury proved to be more serious than initially anticipated.

The Roman Reigns-Randy Orton saga is unfinished and needs a proper conclusion. Moreover, Reigns needs new credible opponents, and the 10-time WWE Champion would be a solid rival.

Roman Reigns to defend his Undisputed WWE Title against Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023

Although Orton might not be a concern at the moment, The Tribal Chief must deal with his cousin, Jey Uso. The former Right-Hand Man of The Bloodline pinned Reigns at Money in the Bank and poses a serious threat to his legendary title run.

Emotions will run high, and adrenaline will rush through everyone's reigns as the two stablemates-turned-enemies battle each other in a Tribal Combat match. A vengeful Jey Uso is dangerous, but the current Head of The Table will do anything to maintain his seat.

If Reigns retains and Orton returns in due time, then another match is a definite possibility, but it is unlikely to occur soon.

