WWE possibly announces Sasha Banks' return to SmackDown to address Bayley's attack

WWE has seemingly revealed when Sasha Banks will return to Friday Night SmackDown. This comes after The Boss was viciously assaulted by her former best friend and tag team partner Bayley two weeks ago on SmackDown.

During an NFL game earlier today on FOX, "The voice of WWE" Michael Cole narrated over a promo that announced that Sasha Banks will return to SmackDown this week and address Bayley's heinous attack on "The Legit Boss."

It was not revealed if Banks will be appearing live inside the WWE ThunderDome or if the former RAW Women's Champion will be appearing via satellite. Here's what Michael Cole announced during the promo:

"It's an all new Friday Night SmackDown from the WWE ThunderDome. The Boss, Sasha Banks addresses her former best friend's heinous attack live at 8 ET / 7CT on FOX"

WWE has seemingly announced that Sasha Banks will return on #SmackDown next week to address Bayley’s attack on her.



These promos ran during the NFL coverage on FOX today.#WWE pic.twitter.com/1niA89Txqj — WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) September 13, 2020

Bayley explains why she attacked Sasha Banks on SmackDown

This past week on Friday Night SmackDown, Bayley explained why she attacked Sasha Banks the week prior after their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship defeat to Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

The current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion explained that she attacked Banks before The Boss could attack her. Bayley said that she felt like her best friend was keeping The Role Model close as a means to use her to benefit herself and that Sasha Banks was only pretending to be Bayley's friend.

However, the SmackDown Women's Champion revealed that it was in fact Bayley who was using Sasha Banks and not vice versa.

Advertisement

After Bayley attacked Sasha Banks on SmackDown last week, WWE released a storyline update on The Boss' injuries. It was announced that Banks had suffered a "severe bone bruise in her knee" and a "compressed nerve in her neck".

What are your thoughts on Sasha Banks possibly returning to Friday Night SmackDown this week? Is it too soon for The Boss to return to WWE television?