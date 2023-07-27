WWE has seemingly been teasing the return of Bray Wyatt: Did you spot the hints?

The long-awaited return of Bray Wyatt finally looks like a sure-shot possibility. Recently WWE has been throwing multiple hints around. On the latest edition of RAW, we saw multiple signs of Wyatt's return in numerous segments, represented by a skull randomly placed during backstage promos.

After her victory over Zoey Stark, Becky Lynch gave an interview celebrating her win. Before the interview, Lynch played with the skull kept in the background.

Apart from this one, the skull was seen multiple times in WWE segments. It appeared in the background of Damian Priest, Byron Saxton, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter a few weeks ago during their respective segments. The social media megastar Logan Paul was seen acknowledging the skull recently on Monday Night RAW.

The last time Bray Wyatt returned to the company, the white rabbit song, and QR codes were used as props to denote his potential return. This time, it looks like WWE has gone with the skull to hint at his return. SummerSlam is one of the big PLEs of the year, and Wyatt returning to this show seems more possible than ever.

Wrestling legend wants WWE to fire Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt was considered a top-level talent ever since he made his debut as The Eater of Worlds. His engaging style of telling a story, mic skills, and creativity got over with the fans

Unfortunately, Wyatt has had a lot of troubles in his personal life that have made him irregular in his performances and got him released the first time. The second homecoming looked like a more permanent one. However, Wyatt was off WWE TV again days before WrestleMania 39. While WWE fans are waiting for Wyatt to return, Wrestling legend Konnan justified his statement.

"Big Bray Wyatt fan but he's too much trouble, he's got mental health issues, his matches aren't good, and as creative as he is, three million dollars for what he's doing? Yeah, get rid of him," he said. [From 01:49 to 02:04]

Everyone is entitled to have their own views, but at the end of the day, Triple H's views matter the most. In an interview just a few months ago, Hunter praised Wyatt and said he was a big fan of him. The Game seems surely keen to bring The Eater of Worlds back.

