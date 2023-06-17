WWE seems to be subtly teasing a break-up and face turn on SmackDown after nearly a year

There is a big breakup and babyface turn storyline happening on SmackDown, and the implosion is all set to take place sooner rather than later. After a mishap on SmackDown, things are getting heated.

We're talking about none other than Damage CTRL - a faction that hasn't had the best win-loss record since its formation at SummerSlam 2022. With Dakota Kai out, things have been tense between IYO SKY and Bayley - starting from post-WrestleMania when SKY stepped over Bayley to earn a SmackDown Women's Title shot.

This week, IYO SKY lost to fellow Money in the Bank competitor Zelina Vega of the Latino World Order after having a brief argument with Bayley. Not too long after, they were seen bickering backstage, and Shotzi told Bayley to put her MITB spot on the line against her next week - something that SKY accepted on her behalf.

She told Bayley she was trying to help, indicating an apparent lack of trust between the two partners. Many feel that SKY is better off being a singles star on the main roster, and fans haven't been too thrilled at how Damage CTRL has been handled.

If IYO SKY costs Bayley her MITB spot, the implosion of Damage CTRL could happen in the next two weeks, as Bayley could potentially cost her the ladder match.

It will be interesting to see how it all plays out. Zelina Vega has been the quiet winner and has had serious momentum despite losing to Rhea Ripley at Backlash 2023.

