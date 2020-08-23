WWE set to change Jeff Hardy's entrance on SmackDown

On the last episode of SmackDown before SummerSlam 2020, Jeff Hardy challenged AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship. The latter was confident about defending his title, but Jeff Hardy ended up picking a huge win after defying all odds. It’s now been reported that there’s a big change headed in his direction.

For a long time, WWE fans have asked to bring back Jeff Hardy’s old theme song, “No More Words”. In fact, it was reported that he himself told the crew of WWE’s The Bump that he wants to use that theme song again earlier this year. This would be the first time when Jeff Hardy will use this theme song in WWE after 2008-09 when he had an incredible run as the WWE Champion.

Now, his wife, Beth Hardy, confirmed the news on Twitter. However, she also stated that the change in his theme song would not happen until the fans return to the live WWE events. Here’s what she had to say,

“No More Words is being reserved for an actual live crowd.”

The feud between Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles

Last week, AJ Styles called out for worthy opponents based on data and statistics. The segment that seeming took a shot at Tony khan and AEW then saw Jeff Hardy come out and ask for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. AJ Styles did not respond well, and an irked Jeff went on to attack ‘The Phenomenal One’. Finally, a title match was booked between the two Superstars for SmackDown’s go-home show before SummerSlam.

This week, we saw the opening segment of SmackDown saw The Retribution attack the locker room of the Blue brand. AJ Styles took advantage of the commotion and attacked Jeff Hardy’s knee. Later that night, Jeff Hardy headed into his title match against The Phenomenal One with a huge disadvantage.

Throughout the match, we saw Jeff Hardy struggle because of his injured knee. However, he made the best use of knee brace when he successfully countered AJ Styles’ deadliest move inside the ring. After an engaging battle between both the Superstars, the match ended with Jeff Hardy picking a controversial win and got his hands on the title.

It is expected that the feud between AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy will continue on SmackDown. They both could soon lock horns in a title rematch. That being said, WWE are reportedly looking to give a huge push to Jeff Hardy on SmackDown, and he will most likely have a decent run with the IC gold on the blue brand.