WWE set to end infamous 5-year streak at Money in the Bank? It's almost confirmed!

This year's Money in the Bank is going to be special for more than one reason. While the premium live event is stacked with some pulsating matches, it might also see history being created. As a matter of fact, based on the current scenario, this year's MITB winner could end an infamous five-year streak.

After Carmella won the first-ever Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, she held the briefcase for 287 days before successfully cashing it in. However, since then, almost every other Women's MITB ladder match winner has cashed in their contract immediately.

This year in London, it seems that won't be the case. Considering Rhea Ripley and Asuka are not set to defend their respective titles at the show, the MITB winner could hold on before cashing in her contract.

While this is indeed the breaking of a streak, it will be interesting to see if the winner of the MITB briefcase will break Carmella's record. Regardless of what happens, considering the competitors who will fight for the contract, MITB is expected to be a great watch.

Alexa Bliss is the first women's superstar to cash in her Money in the Bank contract on the same night

In 2018, Alexa Bliss won the second-ever Money in the Bank ladder match. While it was a gruesome and entertaining match, Bliss beat Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Ember Moon, Lana, Naomi, Natalya, and Sasha Banks to win the coveted briefcase.

However, Bliss did not intend to hold on to the briefcase for too long, as later in the night, Bliss made her move. With Nia Jax defending her RAW Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey, Bliss thought of this as a perfect opportunity.

The MITB winner rushed to the ring and attacked both women. Later, she pinned her former friend and teammate Nia Jax to become the new RAW Women's Champion. Bliss' reign at the top was enjoyed by many across the WWE Universe.

Bayley holds the record for the quickest cash-in among women

A year after Alexa Bliss won the Money in the Bank contract and cashed it in, Bayley won it too. After defeating some big names, Bayley had a lot of momentum, and fans were excited to see how she would use it heading into the future.

However, the WWE Universe did not have to wait too long as 39 minutes later, they saw Bayley make her way to the ring. The 34-year-old decided to cash in her contract on Charlotte Flair, who had just beaten Becky Lynch to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Bayley has since become one of the most successful female wrestlers on the planet. She is also the only previous MITB winner heading into this year's ladder match. It remains to be seen whether she will be able to win the briefcase twice.

