WWE set to host a NXT TV Special at MSG? All you need to know about Roadblock 2025

WWE dropped a huge announcement today! The NXT brand has been traveling more and more, picking up momentum as they go. Those gains in momentum look to continue next month with a brand-new television special.

NXT will host WWE Roadblock on Tuesday, March 11th. What has really captured everyone's attention is the location. Many fans are asking if the show is actually set to be held at the legendary Madison Square Garden and the answer is no, at least not technically.

NXT Roadblock will be held at Madison Square Garden but with a twist. Instead of being in the main arena, it will instead be held in the smaller area of the building known as The Theater At Madison Square Garden.

This smaller section of the building holds between 2,000 and 5,000 fans or so. Tickets will go on sale beginning tomorrow, February 12th, just under a month before the television special airs on The CW. While it might not have the size or prestige of the greater MSG, it is still a notable venue.

Interestingly, this isn't even the first time NXT has gone to The Theater at Madison Square Garden. The Triple H-led version of the brand appeared in 2016 and featured the likes of Samoa Joe, Asuka, Roderick Strong, and Bobby Roode in action.

This will likely be the final major special before WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

While not yet confirmed, WWE Roadblock will likely be the final television special for NXT ahead of WrestleMania weekend. As has become the norm, NXT will play a big role during that period.

The silver and black brand will once again host their biggest and most important Premium Live Event come April. NXT Stand & Deliver will take place live from the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 19th. This is just hours before WrestleMania Saturday kicks off.

No card has been announced yet for NXT Stand & Deliver, nor Roadblock, as the brand is focusing on its next Premium Live Event first. Vengeance Day will be taking place this Saturday, February 15th.

As far as Vengeance Day goes, the lineup includes the likes of Giulia vs. Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez, Oba Femi vs. Austin Theory vs. Grayson Waller, and Fallon Henley vs. Stephanie Vaquer. The outcome of these big matches will likely major influence the lineups for both NXT Roadblock next month and NXT Stand & Deliver in April.

