WWE Rumor Mill: WWE set to change popular SmackDown stars gimmick?

This could have come at the perfect time for him.

Aiden English could have lost his singing talent

What's the story?

After being kicked in the throat on SmackDown Live, it is being reported that Aiden English could be set for a character change in the coming weeks, where the former NXT Tag Team Champion doesn't use his singing voice.

In case you didn't know...

Over the past few months, English has been one of the main reasons why Rusev day was able to become such a popular team, something that WWE didn't expect. Lana has recently been added to the mix and there have been reports that WWE could be looking to replace English with her in the future.

This past week on SmackDown Live, it was English who took the pin after a superkick to the throat that saw him and Lana lose their mixed tag team match against Naomi and Jimmy Uso, which could be the start of a storyline to turn Lana against English.

The heart of the matter

English's kick to the throat happened by design and according to The Wrestling Observer, this could be the beginning of a character change for the former Vaudevillian. Dave Meltzer recently noted that this would be the perfect way to take his singing talents away. (transcript via RingSideNews)

“So Aiden English got kicked in the throat so I guess the gimmick now is he won’t be able to sing which is kinda stupid because Lana and Rusev kind of got over because of Aiden English’s singing so if you take that part away it’s kind of like half the fun is gone of those guys. Although I think since Rusev is so over right now even if they don’t sing it probably won’t hurt.”

It was English's singing that helped the team to get over in the first place, so perhaps this could be a way for WWE to take away the face appeal of Rusev Day and finally have Rusev seen as a heel.

What's next?

Both Rusev and Lana have already qualified for Money in the Bank but there is still one more week of action until WWE rolls in Chicago and it's unknown if English's vocal cords have been severely damaged.

