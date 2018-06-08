Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumor Mill: WWE set to change popular SmackDown stars gimmick?

This could have come at the perfect time for him.

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Rumors 08 Jun 2018, 06:19 IST
3.30K

Aiden English could have lost his singing talent
Aiden English could have lost his singing talent

What's the story?

After being kicked in the throat on SmackDown Live, it is being reported that Aiden English could be set for a character change in the coming weeks, where the former NXT Tag Team Champion doesn't use his singing voice.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news. 

In case you didn't know...

Over the past few months, English has been one of the main reasons why Rusev day was able to become such a popular team, something that WWE didn't expect. Lana has recently been added to the mix and there have been reports that WWE could be looking to replace English with her in the future.

This past week on SmackDown Live, it was English who took the pin after a superkick to the throat that saw him and Lana lose their mixed tag team match against Naomi and Jimmy Uso, which could be the start of a storyline to turn Lana against English.

The heart of the matter

English's kick to the throat happened by design and according to The Wrestling Observer, this could be the beginning of a character change for the former Vaudevillian. Dave Meltzer recently noted that this would be the perfect way to take his singing talents away. (transcript via RingSideNews)

“So Aiden English got kicked in the throat so I guess the gimmick now is he won’t be able to sing which is kinda stupid because Lana and Rusev kind of got over because of Aiden English’s singing so if you take that part away it’s kind of like half the fun is gone of those guys. Although I think since Rusev is so over right now even if they don’t sing it probably won’t hurt.”

It was English's singing that helped the team to get over in the first place, so perhaps this could be a way for WWE to take away the face appeal of Rusev Day and finally have Rusev seen as a heel.

What's next?

Both Rusev and Lana have already qualified for Money in the Bank but there is still one more week of action until WWE rolls in Chicago and it's unknown if English's vocal cords have been severely damaged.

Does Aiden English need a change of gimmick? Have your say in the comments section below...

WWE SmackDown Rusev Aiden English
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Terrible news for fans of Rusev Day
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why is WWE forcing Rusev to be a heel?
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason why WWE might be...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Possible spoiler for the...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumour Mill: Workdays for WWE Superstars to change...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Date when Daniel Bryan could...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Possible spoiler on Daniel...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Shane McMahon to return as early...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: The latest on the WWE possibly...
RELATED STORY
From The Rumor Mill: Possible reason why The Iconic Duo...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us