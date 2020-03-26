WWE shares hilarious video of NXT commentator during self-quarantine

Some of WWE's employees are keeping themselves self-isolated due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, a WWE commentator found a unique way to pass time during self-isolation.

The NXT commentary panel consisting of Beth Phoenix, Mauro Ranallo, and Nigel McGuiness

The entire world is currently plagued by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the outbreak of this highly contagious disease, all sorts of day to day activities around the world have been hampered as people have been advised to quarantine themselves and maintain social distancing.

This has also hampered all sorts of sporting activities globally as sportspersons naturally have been advised to stay at home to keep themselves and their close ones safe. The world of WWE has also been impacted by the outbreak and this is the reason why all major live events by the company have either been canceled or postponed with WrestleMania 36 about to be held in an empty stadium for the first time with no live audience.

Many of WWE's Superstars and their employees are also taking precautions and keeping themselves isolated from the outside world. However, by spending too much time at their home, some are bound to face boredom but one such WWE employee found a unique way to keep himself busy.

Mauro Ranallo, the NXT commentator, who is often referred to as the Voice of the Black and Gold brand, passed his time by commentating on a young girl's first bicycle ride in a hilarious and heartwarming manner. WWE NXT's official Instagram handle shared the video which was first uploaded by a member of the WWE Universe named Haris Usanovic.

It should also be noted that on this week's episode of NXT, Ranallo along with the rest of the usual commentary team were not present. They were replaced by Tom Philips and Byron Saxton.