Should The Undertaker return to in-ring competition?

Last week, The Undertaker was finally enshrined in the prestigious Hall of Fame. In a tearful, emotionally-inspired speech, the man behind the Deadman character, Mark William Calaway, spoke to a jam-packed crowd and soaked in their adulation with utter humility.

In the final moments of his iconic speech, he put on his trenchcoat and uttered the infamous words, "Never say Never." The WWE Universe roared with applause as Taker dropped a massive hint that he may return to the squared circle to take souls and dig holes.

Did The Undertaker hint at an in-ring return?

In the complex world of professional wrestling, it is imperative to take rumors and proverbial statements like "Never say Never" with a pinch of salt. Wrestlers often use the aforementioned proverb to herald a potential comeback to the ring, but this doesn't always have to be the case.

Taker may have uttered the words to indicate that he will appear in some capacity in the future, which may or may not involve in-ring competition. It was a subtle indication that the Deadman may adopt the role of Stone Cold Steve Austin or Mick Foley, where he may make sporadic appearances to confront a Superstar, celebrate memories of the past, or cut a random promo. The statement aimed to reassure the fans that he hasn't entirely distanced himself from the spotlight.

While he didn't rule out a return in his HOF induction speech, he did say in June 2020 that he had "no desire left to return to the ring."

Why The Undertaker should not return to the ring

If The Undertaker decides to lace up the boots and enter the ring to retake some souls, the fans would undeniably ooze with excitement, and a jovial crowd response is guaranteed. However, at this point, an in-ring return for the Reaper is unnecessary and doesn't make sense.

The Undertaker has accomplished everything to achieve in the wrestling business, from winning World Championships to Royal Rumble victories. His undefeated streak at WrestleMania was an unparalleled achievement that will live on in our collective memories.

He has faced the cream of the crop of every generation: Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, Kane, Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and AJ Styles are some of the opponents that have shared the ring with the Deadman. Since there is nothing left for him to achieve, coming out of retirement is superfluous.

At 57 years old, The Undertaker cannot compete at the elite level he has set for himself and keep up pace with the stars of today. While he may have some gas left in the tank, he is not the in-ring performer that he once was and his debacle with Goldberg in June 2019 is proof of his declining physical ability.

The farewell Boneyard match he had with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 was the best he could've possibly had at this stage of his life. Therefore, a return to the ring may diminish his legacy as the match would probably under-deliver in terms of in-ring work.

The Undertaker's farewell at Survivor Series 2020 and his spectacular HOF speech made a special send-off befitting a star of the Deadman's caliber. For the latter, a live crowd and the entire active roster were on their feet to show their respect for the most remarkable creation in sports entertainment.

In a rarity, the Phenom also broke character as he nearly broke down into tears, and he delivered his speech not as the Undertaker but as Mark Calaway. These events are strong indicators that he is not expected to perform in the ring anymore.

The Undertaker is one of the most revered figures in WWE history, and his legacy is unmatched. There is no need to damage his aura or legacy, and he should stay away from the ring.

