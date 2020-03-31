WWE signs 5-year extension to their partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India

Owing to this deal, several WWE Network-exclusive shows will be made available to the Indian fans.

After RAW and SmackDown, NXT will also air live across all the platforms of SPN.

Vince McMahon

WWE and Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited (SPN) have signed a five-year extension to their current deal to air WWE shows in India and the Indian subcontinent. As a result of this extended broadcast agreement, SPN will become the exclusive home to WWE’s weekly flagship programs, including RAW, NXT, and SmackDown as well as the pay-per-view events. All these shows, along with the localized content will be presented by SPN across its television and digital platforms in English, Hindi and regional languages.

Owing to this expanded partnership, SPN also possesses the rights to WWE's streaming service, the WWE Network, and its thousands of hours of content will be made accessible to the WWE fans in India, exclusively through SonyLIV, SPN’s OTT platform.

For the first time, SPN will be also curating content from WWE's vast video library, starting from live events, iconic matches, reality shows, documentaries, interviews with the legends of the industry, and more, to telecast on its platforms. In addition to the programming, WWE will return to India with even bigger live events and several Superstars are set to visit the country to interact with the Indian WWE fans.

Regarding this expanded partnership with WWE, Rajesh Kaul, Head of Sports and Chief Revenue Officer Distribution, Sony Pictures Networks India, commented,

“WWE has been consistently ranking in the top three properties across all sports networks in India, dominating the sports entertainment space. We are delighted to extend our partnership with WWE in a first of its kind deal that will give us an increased exposure to valuable content and reach out to a broader viewer base across India on multiple platforms.”

WWE Executive Vice-President, International, James Rosenstock also shared his thoughts on the deal.

“India is a strategically important market for WWE and Sony Pictures Networks has been an extraordinary partner in helping to grow our fanbase in the region making it one of the most-watched sports properties. The expanded partnership gives our passionate fans new opportunities to engage with the WWE brand.”

WWE has been evolving into one of the most fan-favorite sporting shows in India. India ranks #1 for WWE YouTube consumption and #1 in WWE Facebook followers.

Apart from the social media presence, WWE has been actively recruiting top-tier athletes and performers from all over the country. In March 2019, WWE hosted its largest tryout in history as more than 70 elite athletes from India exhibited their abilities to the WWE coaches in Mumbai. Out of the lot, four Indian recruits were selected and they have begun their training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, U.S.