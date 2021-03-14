WWE signs two new Australian stars - Reports

WWE has reportedly signed two new superstars from Australia, Matty Wahlberg and Steph De Lander. According to reports from PWInsider, the two Australian wrestlers have left Pro Wrestling Australia to sign with WWE and are expected to perform on NXT.

Both Matty Wahlberg and Steph De Lander were trained by fellow Australian wrestler Madison Eagles. They both made their debuts in professional wrestling back in 2017 and now will be joining WWE at the same time.

Wahlberg, whose real name is Matty Farrelly, was trained not just by Madison Eagles, but also by NJPW star Robbie Eagles. Wahlberg is considered one of Australia's best wrestlers and even starred in the Australian version of the hit TV series "Survivor".

He announced his departure from PWA on PWA Black Label's It Started Out With a Kiss, once the show went off the air.

Steph De Lander also wrestled with PWA, having joined the company last year around the time the pandemic broke out. However, De Lander does have considerable experience working in the United States. She has wrestled with promotions like Black Label Pro, IWA Mid-South, and SHIMMER.

De Lander attended WWE's female tryout at the company's Britain-based Performance Center in 2019.

The duo join a host of Australian WWE Superstars

Matty Wahlberg and Steph De Lander will be joining a number of WWE Superstars who come from Australia, including Indi Hartwell, Bronson Reed, Brendan Vink, and many more.

WWE Superstars Rhea Ripley, Buddy Murphy, Peyton Royce, and Billie Kay have all won major titles with the company. Royce and Kay are former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, while Buddy Murphy is a former WWE Cruiserweight and RAW Tag Team Champion.

Rhea Ripley has found the most success, having held the top title in both NXT and NXT UK. The Nightmare is expected to make her main roster debut on RAW soon.

Matty Wahlberg and Steph De Lander will find themselves close to home among the plethora of wrestling talent WWE has from Oceania. Hopefully, the two will be able to reach the same heights as many of their fellow compatriots.