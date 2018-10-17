WWE SmackDown 1000 Results, October 16th 2018, Latest SmackDown 1000 winners and video highlights

SD 1000 lived up to its promise

SmackDown 1000 kicked off with the second episode of Truth TV with Carmella. After two short dance breaks, Truth invited his first guest in and it was Stephanie McMahon. Stephanie said she deserved to be there in the ring as the first ever GM of SmackDown when the commissioner of SmackDown Shane McMahon made his entrance.

Shane thanked the audience and the WWE Universe for the success of WWE worldwide and he and Stephanie bickered for a second about whether RAW or SmackDown was a better show; the A Show. Stephanie sings the praises of RAW and the audience cheered for the 'Blue Team'. before Vince McMahon himself showed up to the party.

Mr. McMahon said no one wanted to see the two siblings bicker on screen, the audience came to be entertained and called for a dance break.

AJ Styles & Daniel Bryan vs. The Usos

The Usos started off getting the better of Daniel Bryan before he tagged AJ Styles in. Their teamwork was proving superior thus far as they took it to the champion. AJ Styles countered Jey Uso into a calf crusher while Daniel Bryan locked Jimmy in a Yes! lock. Jey reached the ropes as SmackDown continued.

Back in the ring, Bryan moved like a one-man wrecking crew, taking out The Usos. Jimmy Uso saved Jey from getting pinned. Bryan went for an elbow to Jey but he ducked and it connected to the WWE Champion AJ Styles. Bryan missed Jey's tag to Jimmy and a double superkick put him away.

The Usos def. AJ Styles & Daniel Bryan

Will this create more tension between the champ and his next challenger?

