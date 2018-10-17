WWE SmackDown 1000: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly

The Undertaker: One of several huge returns on WWE SmackDown 1000

The historic 1,000th episode of SmackDown Live is now in the history books and the show packed in a whole lot of punch in its 120-minute time frame. Featuring huge returns, a tag team title change, Crown Jewel World Cup Qualifying Matches, and some rather interesting segments, the show produced a little something for everyone, especially fans who appreciate WWE history.

From The Undertaker to Edge, to a potential WrestleMania 35 sneak peak, to the dancing McMahon family, SmackDown 1000 had it all and we unpack its most memorable moments right here. Join us for a special SmackDown 1000 version of The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly.

The Good - Batista Rocks The Mic

Evolution returns on SmackDown 1000

The return of Evolution did not disappoint as four legendary wrestlers united once again before a stunned Washington D.C. audience. Sharing 49 world titles between the four of them, the historical significance of such a moment wasn't lost on anyone. Plus Batista was back in a WWE wrestling ring once again, a significant feat in its own right.

Batista has expressed interest in returning to the WWE after unceremoniously leaving the company following a disappointing return in 2014. Batista has been an openly vocal critic of the company since. After Titus O'Neil was suspended when he put his hands on WWE CEO Vince McMahon, Batista told TMZ,

"I think [Titus O'Neil] should leave [the WWE]. I think that's one dude who doesn't have to be there, he's there because he loves it."

Since then, Batista has made several suggestions about a return, only to have them all inevitably shot down by the WWE. He was rumored to be teaming with Rousey at WrestleMania 34; however, the WWE mysteriously stopped calling and then failed to return any of his phone calls.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon even went as far as to laugh in his face. Batista told MLW Radio,

"I said, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if I was back and I was also in the No. 1 movie in the world?’ And they kind of had a snicker and [they said] ‘… We don’t know if the movie’s going to be that good.’ … It was a very uncomfortable moment where I think they were just kind of doubting me and laughing in my face."

In fact, Batista wasn't even originally invited to SmackDown 1000:

Surprise surprise!! I wasn’t invited! And it’s in my hometown.! 😳.. guess by now I shouldn’t be shocked anymore. https://t.co/r1NwUNlRnf — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) September 13, 2018

Sooner or later the powers that be at WWE relented and despite any potential bad blood, allowed Batista to be a part of the Evolution reunion. Batista made the most of his opportunity much to Triple H's chagrin.

First, he made a joke at Ric Flair's expense, telling the 16-time world champion to, "Keep it in his pants," in an obvious referral to The Nature Boy's world-famous kiss stealing escapades.

After expressing his love for the WWE Universe, he then went after Triple H with a backhanded compliment. After praising The Game, Batista let loose,

"There is nothing that this man hasn't done in this business...except beat me!"

Triple H was obviously distressed. The two engaged in an intense staredown and at Ric Flair's urging, followed up with an awkward hug, as the Evolution music hit and the segment came to a close.

This got REAL tense REAL quick.



Evolution has reunited on #SD1000, but @DaveBautista has a little reminder for @TripleH... pic.twitter.com/aEJHWQAt5R — WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2018

"There is nothing that this man hasn't done in this business...except beat me!" @DaveBautista just went there... #SD1000 pic.twitter.com/E7atsmfIL0 — WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2018

Batista has made no secret that he would like to have his very last match against Triple H. As Triple H glared at Batista, one couldn't help, but think that this was a prelude to a huge WrestleMania 35 match between the two legendary WWE Superstars.

