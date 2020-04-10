WWE SmackDown (10th April 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location and more of Friday Night SmackDown after WrestleMania 36

The Monster Among Men ushers in a new era on SmackDown as the new Universal Champion.

Who will step up to challenge the new Universal Champion?

The Monster Among Champions ushers in a new era on the Blue brand

Braun Strowman finally did it. After years of disappointment, The Monster Among Men has finally won the big one. Strowman crushed Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 to become the new WWE Universal Champion.

Given the circumstances surrounding Roman Reigns' exit from the match, Strowman took the opportunity with both hands. It was not an easy task by any measure as well. The WWE Hall of Famer delivered a few spears that had The Monster Among Men on the ropes, but he recovered and put away Goldberg with some of his signature Powerslams.

With this Strowman now ushers in a new era on SmackDown and will be open to new challenges. Who will step up and dare to stake claim to Strowman's throne?

After putting away John Cena and avenging his loss six years ago, Bray Wyatt will be looking for new playmates and invite them to the Firefly Fun House. The former Universal Champion still has a lot of scores to settle and many new opponents to torment.

Who will be The Fiend's next target?

In a WrestleMania 36 rematch, Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss will put the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the line against former champions, The Kabuki Warriors.

These two teams brought the fight on the Showcase of Immortals in an entertaining clash which had the WWE Universe on the edge of their seats. Bliss and Cross became the first team to become two-time Women's Tag Team Champions and now will have to stop Asuka and Kairi Sane from achieving this feat.

Will The Goddess and WWE's Twisted Sister be able to do it?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

Advertisement

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Day and Date: Friday, 10th April 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 12 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live?

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on FOX in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India?

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 11th April 2020.

Catch all the updates for tonight's show right here!