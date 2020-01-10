WWE SmackDown (10th January 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location and more of Friday Night SmackDown

Can The Usos mark their in-ring return with a win over King Corbin and Ziggler?

The first episode of Friday Night SmackDown for 2020 surely had the WWE Universe on their feet as we saw the returns of The Usos, Sheamus and John Morrison. All four Superstars surely made their presence felt and will look to capitalize on their momentum from last week.

The Usos couldn't have timed their return better as Jimmy and Jey stormed the ring to rescue their cousin, Roman Reigns, from another humiliation at the hands of King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler. The former Tag Team Champions will battle the villainous duo this week in what will be their in-ring return after a long time on the sidelines.

Corbin and The Showoff will not be pleased with what happened last week and will look to show The Usos their place and get their revenge.

Can The Usos score a win on their return to the squared circle?

After weeks of insults and brawls, Lacey Evans will finally get her hands on Sasha Banks. The Sassy Southern Belle has not forgotten what The Boss did a few weeks ago as she mocked her family who was at ringside, that included her seven-year-old daughter.

Will Evans get her revenge or will Banks prove that she is still The Boss of the SmackDown Women's division?

The WWE Universe has been wanting answers from The Miz and John Morrison and could get it this week as The Shaman Of Sexy will be the guest on Miz TV. The A-Lister assaulted Kofi Kingston after their match last week much to the displeasure of the fans present.

The Miz hasn't been the same since his fight with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and many are wondering if he has returned to his heelish ways.

What will the former Tag Team Champions have in store for us?

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: Ford Center Evansville, EVANSVILLE, IN

Day and Date: Friday, 10th January 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live?

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on FOX in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India?

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 6:30 AM on 11th January.

Catch all the updates for tonight's show right here!