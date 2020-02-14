WWE SmackDown (14th February 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location and more of Friday Night SmackDown

Will Carmella dethrone Bayley?

A special Valentine's Day SmackDown comes our way with a title defense as Bayley puts the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against Carmella. Roman Reigns will need to find a partner ahead of his tag team match against The Miz and John Morrison. But all eyes will be on Valentine's Day date between Otis and Mandy Rose.

After escaping with the title against Lacey Evans at Royal Rumble, the WWE Universe was wondering who will be next in line to face Bayley. We got our answer last week as Carmella defeated Naomi, Alexa Bliss, and Dana Brooke to become the new No.1 Contender. Before she could celebrate, Bayley laid her out before leaving.

Mella and the SmackDown Women's Champion were best friends and now it seems that the bond has been broken by Bayley's actions.

Will The Princess Of Staten Island dethrone Bayley and become the new champion?

The Miz and John Morrison have been on a roll ever since reuniting a few weeks ago. They both got big wins over The New Day members, Kofi Kingston and Big E and they decided to take a shot at The Usos, who will be absent from this week's episode.

The Big Dog took offense to this and stepped up for his family. The A-Lister and Shaman Of Sexy remain unfazed and challenged Reigns to a tag team match tonight. Who will The Big Dog recruit into his team?

Otis finally got his dreams fulfilled when Mandy Rose finally accepted his request for a date. And that too on Valentine's Day.

One half of Heavy Machinery came to the Golden Goddess' rescue a couple of times especially in the Women's Royal Rumble match with one of the best saves in recent memory.

How will the date pan out for Otis and his peach?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

Day and Date: Friday, 14th February 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live?

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on FOX in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India?

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 6:30 AM on 15th February.

Catch all the updates for tonight's show right here!