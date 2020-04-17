WWE SmackDown (17th April 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location and more of Friday Night SmackDown

What message does Wyatt have in store for Strowman this week?

Will we have new SmackDown Tag Team Champions crowned tonight?

We have an action-packed episode of SmackDown lined up for this week. The episode will be headlined by the Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships as The Miz takes on Big E and Jey Uso. There will be qualifying matches for the Money In The Bank Ladder matches as Daniel Bryan takes on Cesaro and Naomi squares off against Dana Brooke.

Title implications will be in place as Tamina will face Sasha Banks. If the former is able to knock off The Boss, she will get a shot at Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship. Tensions are rising between the Role Model and Banks with The Boss seemingly not happy that she was put into this position in the first place.

Will Tamina get a shot at the title?

Sonya Deville will be looking to clear the air between her and Mandy Rose. A few weeks ago, it was revealed that Deville was the one who sabotaged Rose's Valentine's Day date with Otis. While the Heavy Machinery member has been able to win back the girl of his dreams, The Golden Goddess is still not happy with her best friend.

Will Rose forgive Deville?

Braun Strowman started off his reign as Universal Champion in dominating fashion. The Monster Among Men went past Shinsuke Nakamura with ease and was about to celebrate a fine night. However, an old friend paid him a visit through the Firefly Fun House.

Bray Wyatt said that The Monster Among Men has something that belongs to him and announced his desire to get back the Universal Championship. He also said that he is the one who brought Strowman into this world and it will be his job to take him out of it.

Will the former Universal Champion have a new message for The Monster Among Men tonight?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Day and Date: Friday, 17th April 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 12 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live?

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on FOX in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India?

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 18th April 2020.

