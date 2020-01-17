WWE SmackDown (17th January 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location and more of Friday Night SmackDown

Can The Big Dog put away The Glorious One?

This week's SmackDown promises to be one to remember as we have Roman Reigns and Robert Roode facing off in a Tables Match. After a long hiatus, we will see The Shaman Of Sexy, John Morrison, return to a WWE ring as he faces off against Big E. Lacey Evans will finally get her hands on Sasha Banks and we have a special appearance from The Devils Favourite Demon, Kane.

Last week, Roman Reigns and The Usos were decimated as a returning Robert Roode laid out The Big Dog. He would proceed to deliver a Spinebuster on the announcer's desk before Dolph Ziggler put the exclamation point by driving the former WWE Champion through it. Tonight, Reigns will get his hands on The Glorious One in a Tables Match that is sure to leave carnage all over the arena.

Roode will have King Corbin and Ziggler to help him and The Usos will be making sure that they thwart The Showoff and The Lone Wolf.

This has the making of an instant classic and it will be interesting to see who emerges on top.

Last week, John Morrison assisted The Miz in his victory over Kofi Kingston. The Guru Of Greatness took out Big E and the distraction was enough for The A-Lister to pick up the win. This week, Big E will be looking for revenge and will to ruin Morrison's return to WWE.

Can The New Day member spoil The Shaman Of Sexy's stylish return?

The Big Red Machine, Kane, is making a grand return to Friday Night SmackDown tonight. It is no coincidence that the former World Champion is returning during the time of the Royal Rumble. Kane is in a league of his own in the iconic match as he has competed in more Royal Rumble matches and has more eliminations than any Superstar in WWE history.

Will The Mayor Of Knox County announce himself for this year's match or does he have something else in mind?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Day and Date: Friday, 17th January 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live?

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on FOX in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India?

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 6:30 AM on 18th January.

