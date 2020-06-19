WWE SmackDown (19th June 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location and more of Friday Night SmackDown

Tonight's SmackDown is set to feature a big return and an exciting debut!

Mandy Rose will open up on her issues with Sonya Deville on Miz TV.

A big return and an awesome debut awaits us on SmackDown

Tonight's SmackDown is going to be huge as we have Bray Wyatt returning, Matt Riddle officially debuting on the Blue brand and AJ Styles having a coronation party with Daniel Bryan also invited. Also, Mandy Rose will appear on Miz TV to talk about her former best friend, Sonya Deville.

The Firefly Fun House is returning on this week's SmackDown and we couldn't be happier. Bray Wyatt has been missing since his Money In The Bank defeat to Braun Strowman after the Universal Champion defeated the former Wyatt Family Leader in his own game.

Wyatt has been silent since then and will finally open up on what happened that night. What kind of destruction is Wyatt and The Fiend planning to unleash on SmackDown?

AJ Styles is having an Intercontinental Championship coronation party and everyone is invited. The Phenomenal One has invited the entire roster including the man he beat in the final, Daniel Bryan. This means that their rivalry is far from over and we could see sparks fly tonight. Also, Styles' party coincides with the debut of The Original Bro on SmackDown.

If someone knows a thing or two about parties, it has to be Matt Riddle. The King of Bros could gatecrash The Phenomenal One's party and stake a claim to the IC Title and set up a feud.

What will happen at Styles' coronation?

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville were inseparable at one point on SmackDown and now they just want to tear each other apart. The Golden Goddess will now address the issue on a brand new episode of Miz TV as The A-Lister and John Morrison will try to help Rose open up.

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champions have had some friction lately as well. During Backlash, The Miz prevented Morrison from making a pin on Strowman and it proved to be costly.

What will happen on tonight's SmackDown?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Day and Date: Friday, 19th June 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown live?

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on FOX in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sports and BT Sports Box Office in the UK.

How, when, and where to watch WWE SmackDown live in India?

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 20th June 2020.

Catch all the live updates for tonight's show right here!