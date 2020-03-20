WWE SmackDown (20th March 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location and more of Friday Night SmackDown

What will happen when Goldberg and Reigns will come face to face?

After Reigns' bold remarks last week, what will the Universal Champion have to say to The Big Dog?

What will happen when these two come face to face?

Before getting started, we here at Sportskeeda hope everyone is safe and healthy during these testing times. In terms of what will happen on this week's SmackDown, the show is set to be headlined by a huge contract signing featuring Roman Reigns and the Universal Champion, Goldberg.

The Big Dog declared himself as next in line to face the WWE Hall Of Famer at the Grandest Stage of Them All and made some bold remarks about the Universal Champion last week on SmackDown.

The tension between the two will be at an all-time high and it will be interesting to see what will happen when Reigns and Goldberg will be in the same ring.

Will we see a brawl between the two?

Bray Wyatt and John Cena came face to face last week where the former Universal Champion said at WrestleMania it will not be easy for the Cenation Leader.

Wyatt said the match between the two will be a slaughter and he will be out for revenge after what Cena did to him at WrestleMania 30.

Will we hear more from these two tonight?

Gulak and Bryan have formed an alliance that is making the WWE Universe wanting more from these two in-ring technicians. The Leader of The Yes Movement was impressed with Gulak after their match at Elimination Chamber and asked him to help Bryan get back on track. The former WWE Champion did battle Cesaro last week and Sami Zayn and Co did assault Gulak who was at ringside.

Will we see Bryan and Gulak team up to face Nakamura and Cesaro tonight?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Day and Date: Friday, 20th March 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 12 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live?

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on FOX in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India?

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 21st March 2020.

Catch all the updates for tonight's show right here!