WWE SmackDown (21st February 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location and more of Friday Night SmackDown before Super ShowDown

Goldberg headlines an episode of epic returns

It is a SmackDown of epic returns as Goldberg and The Bella Twins will be making their presence felt in the Blue Brand tonight. While Goldberg might be coming to confront The Fiend ahead of their Universal Championship match at WWE Super ShowDown, Brie and Nikki Bella would be special guests on A Moment of Bliss with Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

The Icon was confronted by The Universal Champion a few weeks ago and could be coming to send a message to Wyatt. But the Friday Night SmackDown is The Fiend's Fun House. Will we see an epic confrontation tonight?

The Bellas have been having a good time in their personal life as they both announced their pregnancy and could well be coming to SmackDown to share their happiness with the fans.

What would they have in store for the WWE Universe?

Carmella and Naomi were friends last week when the latter saved the former from a post-match attack from Bayley. Now, these two will lock horns with an opportunity to face the SmackDown Women's Champion at Super ShowDown. With both of them being great athletes in the ring we could be in for a classic on tonight's episode.

Who will come out on top in this fight?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: Gila River Arena, Glendale, AZ

Day and Date: Friday, 21st February 2020

Advertisement

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live?

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on FOX in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India?

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 6:30 AM on 22nd February.

Catch all the updates for tonight's show right here!