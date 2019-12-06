WWE SmackDown: 3 big backstage rumors that could have a major impact on tonight's show (6th December)

The Fiend

The upcoming episode of SmackDown promises to be a strong one as WWE continues its build toward TLC.

With TLC being just around the corner with only a few matched officially announced for the PPV, we can certainly expect some big matches to be added to the card this week. While the match between Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin is certain to happen at the PPV, there have been rumors that WWE are planning to add an interesting stipulation to the match.

Let us take a look at three other rumors that could have a major impact on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

#3 The Miz to replace Daniel Bryan as The Fiend's next opponent?

The Fiend has been feuding with former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan ever since Wyatt targetted Bryan and challenged him for a match. The two squared off inside the ring at WWE Survivor Series which saw The Fiend come out victorious. However, their rivalry did not end there and the two have been teasing another match soon.

Now, as per a new report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE could be planning to hold off the rematch between the two and instead, have The Miz replace Daniel Bryan as The Fiend's opponent at the upcoming TLC PPV.

The main event right now looks to be The Fiend vs. Daniel Bryan. Bryan has heavy involvement in his storyline and Fiend vs. Bryan is a direction planned and is currently on the books for this show, but there is said to be a chance that match will be held off and run later, and if so, Fiend vs. Miz will be used to get through the Bryan story if the idea is to tell more of a story to set up a match than you can over the next two weeks.

