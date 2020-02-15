WWE SmackDown: 3 Botches you missed this week (February 14th, 2020)

There were a few botches this week on SmackDown

It was another stacked episode of Friday Night SmackDown, as WWE presented the penultimate episode of the show ahead of their trip to Saudi Arabia on February 27th.

History will now be made in the Middle East as Bayley becomes the first woman to ever defend a Championship in Saudi Arabia, but she won't know her challenger until next week when Naomi and Carmella battle it out to become the No.1 contender.

Elsewhere, Otis predictably had his heartbroken when his Valentine's Day date with Mandy Rose was crashed by Dolph Ziggler, and Hulk Hogan appeared to tease a future match with The Fiend when he made a special return in order to build up fellow WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg's match against the Universal Champion at WWE Super ShowDown in 13 days.

It was another interesting episode of the show, but it was an episode that contained a number of shocking botches-

#3. The pyro missed its cue

WWE likes to make an entrance, which is why both Raw and SmackDown kick off with pyros to ensure that the fans in attendance are aware that the action is about to start. This week though, the SmackDown equipment malfunctioned, when one of the pyros failed to execute the job properly, which ruined the entrance for the show.

#2. Bayley botches the pin on Carmella

Bayley defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Carmella in what was a highly competitive match between the two women, but the finish managed to take away the entire spark of the match.

Carmella was rolled up by Bayley and the Champion then got her feet on the ropes to help with the leverage, but before she was able to climb the ropes, the women seemed to have an issue getting into a pinning position.

#1. Main event botch

Roman Reigns chose Daniel Bryan as his partner against The Miz and John Morrison but even the main event had a few botchy moments this week, the most apparent coming when Reigns looked to clothesline The Miz but it looked as though The Awesome One forgot the spot and Reigns then fell onto him instead.

Did you spot all of these botches or any more that we missed? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...