WWE SmackDown: 3 botches you missed this week (February 7th, 2020)

Corey Graves had a few issues in San Jose

It was another stacked episode of SmackDown this week that saw several interesting returns as well as several matches announced for Super ShowDown on February 27th.

Goldberg made his return to WWE TV and made it clear that he would be challenging for the Universal Championship at Super ShowDown because he was never given a rematch when he lost the title back in 2018, whilst King Corbin and Roman Reigns' feud continued.

Reigns and Corbin will now face off inside a steel cage at the show in The Middle East in just over two weeks. It was also made official that Bayley's next challenger for the SmackDown Women's Championship would be Carmella when The Princess of Staten Island was able to come out on top in a fatal four-way match that also included Naomi, Dana Brooke, and Alexa Bliss.

It was another interesting show, but even though the show was stacked with action a few botches also made it through.

#3. The Miz can't say Blockbuster

The Miz and John Morrison kicked off the show with the return of The Dirt Sheet, where the two men went on to show the trailer for their new movie "Once Upon A Time On The Dirt Sheet" but for The Miz, it didn't go to plan.

When Miz and Morrison were talking about their new movie, Miz stated that it was a "Blockbuster" but he was unable to actually say the word which meant that The A-Lister said something that can't actually be understood.

Morrison looks like he wants to laugh about his tongue tie but tries to keep a straight face lone enough to roll their re-recorded video.

#2. Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn have a slight miscue

This week on SmackDown, Renee Young returned to interview Braun Strowman following his first singles Championship victory last week. Young talked to The Monster Among Men about his match with Shinsuke Nakamura which brought out the former Champion and Sami Zayn.

Strowman was then attacked from behind by The Revival, who could now have joined Sami Zayn's stable before Nakamura looked to get a piece of Braun himself.

Interestingly, Strowman chased Sami Zayn back into the ring and as Zayn ran in, Nakamura was setting up for the Kinshasa but because The Liberator got in his way, it meant that he tripped over Sami and was barely able to make contact with Braun.

#1. Corey Graves loses audio

Corey Graves didn't make a lot of noise during the match between Elias and Cesaro since his headset managed to malfunction which left Michael Cole talking to himself for most of the bout. Graves can be seen with a producer behind the action as he attempts to fix his headset as fast as he can so that Graves can continue his job.

Graves later blamed a conspiracy because he was singing Sami Zayn's praises and then he was cut off, but it was obviously just a production botch and Graves was left without the ability to be heard.

Did you spot all of these botches? Did you see any we missed?