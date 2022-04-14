WWE SmackDown: 3 Finishes for Ricochet and Jinder Mahal's Intercontinental Title match

In a surprising moment last week on SmackDown, Jinder Mahal was seen during a backstage segment demanding an Intercontinental Championship match against Ricochet. Adam Pearce was unable to answer as the conversation was interrupted by Ronda Rousey.

However, later that night, it was revealed that the match had been signed and the championship would be on the line this week in Worcester, Massachusetts. It will be the third time The One and Only has defended the gold on television since winning the title from Sami Zayn on March 4.

Ricochet has had to overcome The Master Strategist in a rematch, plus having to defend his gold against both Angel and Humberto on WrestleMania SmackDown. The champion prevailed, and now he's ready for a new challenger in Jinder Mahal.

With that being said, let's take a look at three finishes for Ricochet and Jinder Mahal's Intercontinental Championship match.

#3 Jinder Mahal shocks the WWE Universe and captures the Intercontinental Championship

The last time Jinder Mahal held championship gold in WWE was the 24/7 Championship, which he won on Frankfurt Airport's tarmac in Germany on the way to Saudi Arabia in 2019. Prior to that, The Modern Day Maharaja also held the United States Championship and WWE Championship on separate occasions.

Could now finally be the time to add another accolade to Mahal's list of accomplishments in WWE? A victory over Ricochet this Friday is possible, especially with the company now in refresh mode after WrestleMania 38.

#2 Shanky interferes and forces a rematch down the line at WrestleMania Backlash

With WrestleMania Backlash just around the corner, WWE may want to prolong the Ricochet-Jinder Mahal feud to give the championship match a major platform it deserves. After all, the gold was not defended at WrestleMania 38, despite it being a two-night extravaganza.

The finish could see Shanky interfere when it appears Jinder is about to succumb to defeat. Jinder's sidekick could lay waste to Ricochet in the middle of the ring to ultimately extend the rivalry and turn it into something more meaningful overall.

#1 Ricochet overcomes The Maharaja to continue his run as champion on SmackDown

Ricochet against Angel & Humberto on WrestleMania SmackDown

After finally earning his place back in the spotlight, it would seem foolishly early to take the Intercontinental Championship off Ricochet's waist this soon. He definitely deserves a great run with it on SmackDown to see how far he can go as champion.

The One and Only will need to try and fend off any distractions from Shanky. After goading some interference, the referee may perhaps send the Indian-born star back to the locker room. This moment can then allow Ricochet to push into second gear and finish off The Maharaja to the delight of the WWE Universe.

How do you see Friday night's Intercontinental Championship match going down? Do you think Ricochet will retain the title? Do you think Jinder Mahal will shock the world and capture the gold? Let us know in the comments section below!

