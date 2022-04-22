WWE SmackDown - 3 Possible Surprises - Roman Reigns has a showdown with a future opponent, superstar returns with a new name 

WWE SmackDown has not felt as big as RAW recently, and this could be attributed to The Tribal Chief missing last week's show. The following surprises could convince the audience that the blue brand is the A-Show again.

As always, feel free to share your thoughts, views, and opinions in the comments section below, and let us know what you think of the surprises mentioned here.

Yes, if you want to list surprises of your own, be our guest! In your mind, what surprises could make WWE SmackDown feel special once again?

#3 Gunther and Roman Reigns share a moment on the ramp

There are only a handful of names on WWE SmackDown that seem like they're ready to challenge Roman Reigns at this point. Some may even say that Shinsuke Nakamura, as great as he is, is not equipped to be a believable opponent for Roman Reigns.

What if Gunther has a match against yet another enhancement talent and, for a fleeting moment, locks eyes with Roman Reigns up the ramp? It could sow the seeds for a massive showdown at some point between the two powerhouses.

Remember that he held the WWE NXT UK Championship for 870 days, which is the longest reign for a champion since 1988, making him a viable challenger for the Tribal Chief.

#2 Asuka returns to action and teams up with Aliyah

Women's Tag Team Champions - Sasha Banks and Naomi need some challengers beyond Natalya and Shayna Baszler. Bear in mind that Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan split up this week, which means that there is barely anyone for them to face right now.

Could Asuka return on this week's show and potentially team up with WWE SmackDown talent Aliyah? The young and rising talent could benefit from the rub that a pairing with Asuka would provide.

Aliyah hasn't been able to find her footing yet, and this may be just what she needs to become a breakthrough Superstar. But if you believe that Asuka can be brought back differently, feel free to let us know in the comments section below.

#1 Face shows up to confront Ricochet on WWE SmackDown with a debuting LA Knight

Niko Exxtra @nikoexxtra



Dammit I wanted a wrestling run for LA Knight but I will be happy as a pig in shit to see him on TV every week with a mic! Knight Model Management!?!?!Dammit I wanted a wrestling run for LA Knight but I will be happy as a pig in shit to see him on TV every week with a mic! #smackdown Knight Model Management!?!?! Dammit I wanted a wrestling run for LA Knight but I will be happy as a pig in shit to see him on TV every week with a mic! #smackdown https://t.co/kuIvBYfKKu

LA Knight and Mace, who has been renamed Face, have formed a sort of an alliance recently. Now that Ricochet has put the threat of Jinder Mahal and Shanky in the rearview mirror, could these two stars confront him on WWE SmackDown?

LA Knight may be the best talker in the business apart from The Miz or MJF, and yes, if given the opportunity, he could fight in the ring. But right now, he has been booked as a manager to get the big man over, which may be a step down for him, but rest assured, he will still make things interesting. Ricochet, Knight and Face could have a feud that stretches out for months.

Listen to a former WWE head writer tell a hilarious Vince McMahon story here

Edited by Angana Roy